Exposed: DPP-backed activist Mpaso, former cop who used to lend guns to criminals

Hapless Malawians have every reason to be concerned with their security following revelations that one of the organizers of the so-called anti-judiciary protests Kingsley Mpaso is connected to serious criminal activities in the country.

Our investigations have established that Mpaso was once a police officer who went as far as being entrusted with the life of former President Bingu wa Mutharika as a his security aide.

However, inside sources at the National Police Headquarters at Area 30 in Lilongwe have confided that despite enjoying the privileges that go with the sitting President, the self-acclaimed human rights ambassador would lend his officially assigned rifles to armed robbers.

“It appears he had a gang, which he would give the rifles to. They used to share the money that these criminals made from their armed robberies,” confided a highly ranked officer at the Malawi Police Service.

The source said Mpaso was eventually discovered when he lent the gun to criminals who did not return with the rifle from the criminal operation.

He claimed that he lost the gun at Bwandilo Drinking Joints in Lilongwe. The ex-cop turned DPP-backed human rights activist pleaded guilty to a charge of losing his service handgun used to protect former President Bingu wa Mutharika.

He was fined over US$2,000. Of course, Magistrate Cecilia Onsewa gave Mpaso, who was earning $97 a month then, a choice between a five-year jail term with hard labour or the fine.

In 2019, Malawi earned another bad reputation after presidential bodyguard to President Peter Mutharika was described the scariest in the world.

Mutharika’s bodyguards made international headlines as the world’s scariest security officers, suggesting they could be a hotcake on the international market should Malawi put them up for hire.

The international media joked Mutharika’s security officers could replace tobacco as Malawi’s most popular goods and services for export.

