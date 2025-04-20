Exposed: Fired and Deported Ex-Employee Behind Smear Campaign Targeting Elephant Translocation to Kasungu

In what appears to be a textbook case of sour grapes, disgraced former employee Michael Labuschagne — who was ultimately deported by the Malawi Government — has been unmasked as the mastermind behind a smear campaign against the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). The controversy surrounds the 2022 translocation of 263 elephants to Kasungu National Park.

UK publications The Guardian and Daily Maverick reported on March 26, 2025, that IFAW is facing a class action lawsuit. The suit, filed on behalf of Malawians and Zambians, claims compensation for alleged deaths, crop damage, and property loss caused by elephants said to have strayed from Kasungu National Park.

The publications allege they visited communities on both sides of the Malawi-Zambia border and interviewed affected residents. However, highly-placed sources within Malawi’s Ministry of Tourism reveal that the alleged interviews were actually conducted by Labuschagne himself — under the guise of investigating the translocation project — leading to his deportation.

Furthermore, authorities from both Malawi and Zambia report difficulty identifying any of the supposed victims referenced in the reports.

In an official response, IFAW categorically denied the allegations, reaffirming its long-standing collaboration with the governments of Malawi and Zambia. The initiative forms part of IFAW’s flagship Room to Roam programme, which aims to protect elephant populations, foster sustainable livelihoods in local communities, and address human-wildlife conflict through science-driven solutions.

“IFAW has become the target of a malicious and false campaign spearheaded by Labuschagne following his dismissal from a project he was once involved in,” said IFAW President and CEO Azzedine Downes. “He later formed an organisation called Warm Heart, which he’s using to advance his vendetta.”

Downes confirmed Labuschagne was deported from Malawi on January 23, 2024.

In December 2024, UK-based law firm Leigh Day issued a Letter Before Action to IFAW offices in the UK, Malawi, and Zambia — a precursor to potential litigation in English courts. The letter echoed many of Labuschagne’s claims but lacked verifiable details or named plaintiffs.

“Despite these vague threats, we take this matter seriously and have engaged legal counsel,” Downes added. “We’ve requested specific details of any claims, which Leigh Day has yet to provide.”

Downes described the timing of The Guardian and Daily Maverick articles as suspicious, suggesting they may have been orchestrated to pressure IFAW into yielding to unfounded claims.

He stressed that ultimate jurisdiction over Malawi’s national parks lies with the government through the Department of National Parks & Wildlife (DNPW), and that the Kasungu project falls under the Malawi-Zambia Transfrontier Conservation Area (TFCA) Treaty.

“The western side of Kasungu National Park — which borders Zambia — is intentionally unfenced to preserve migratory routes,” Downes noted. “The elephant translocation was part of Malawi’s ongoing effort to restock and revitalize protected areas, and was supported by Zambia’s DNPW, with technical and financial backing from IFAW.”

Downes reaffirmed IFAW’s commitment to high standards and evidence-based conservation, citing involvement from experts like the Conservation Ecology Research Unit (CERU) at the University of Pretoria.

Key achievements from the Kasungu translocation include:

Construction of 116km (of a planned 135km) of protective fencing;

Employment for over 540 local workers;

Strategic allocation of resources to manage elephant movement and reduce conflict hotspots.

“This is a long-term mission,” said Downes. “Together with our partners, we remain committed to creating lasting coexistence between people and wildlife in the region.”

