God First: President Chakwera Leads the Way of the Cross

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera today demonstrated his unwavering faith and solidarity with Malawi’s Christian community as he joined in the Way of the Cross procession at Botanic Gardens in Lilongwe.

Accompanied by First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera, the President took part in the solemn pilgrimage that began at Lilongwe Sanctuary T-Junction and wound its way through the city. At the Parliament Roundabout, the procession paused for a moment of powerful prayer—lifting up the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature to God.

President Chakwera then took a profound step of humility and devotion by carrying the cross to the Botanic Gardens, where inter-denominational prayers were held, uniting believers from across Malawi in a spirit of faith and national reflection.

The Way of the Cross, also known as Stations of the Cross, Via Crucis, or Via Dolorosa, is a deeply symbolic Christian devotion tracing the journey of Christ’s suffering, death, and resurrection. Though it originated in the Holy Land, the tradition became globally popular in the 17th century and continues to inspire believers today.

Chakwera’s active participation in the sacred tradition underscores his deep-rooted Christian values and his continued support for religious observances that resonate with the heart and soul of the nation.

