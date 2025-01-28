Exposed: Zimbabwe’s Prophet Walter Magaya’s Fake Academic Credentials Causes a Stir

In a shocking revelation, Prophet Walter Magaya—a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s religious community and who recently visited Malawi at the invitation of Prophet Gondwe—has been caught in an elaborate web of deceit concerning his academic qualifications.

In 2017, state-owned outlets such as ZBC, The Herald, and Newsday reported that Magaya had been awarded a PhD by the University of South Africa (UNISA). However, recent investigations reveal that the so-called “honorary doctorate” and a diploma he submitted to the High Court are fabrications.

Last week, Magaya submitted a diploma, purportedly from UNISA, to the High Court. Alarm bells were raised when details of the document did not align with the university’s records. Through our collaboration with Dug Up, an investigative network, we reached out to UNISA’s press office for verification. We provided the institution with images of the diploma, Magaya’s alleged student number, personal details, and links to media reports from 2017.

UNISA has since confirmed that Walter Magaya does not appear in their systems, either as a graduate or a recipient of any honorary degree. This means that not only is the diploma he submitted in court fake, but the highly publicized 2017 “honorary doctorate” and sham graduation ceremony were also fraudulent.

At the time, Magaya’s supposed academic achievement was lauded by state-controlled media, which ran glowing stories about his new title of “Dr.” Magaya. Public trust was manipulated, and the religious leader used the alleged degree to bolster his credibility and influence. This deception is now crumbling under the weight of the truth.

This is not just an isolated case of personal dishonesty—it is a calculated attempt to mislead both his followers and the courts. Magaya’s actions raise serious questions about his integrity and the ethics of leaders in positions of influence.

The implications are profound. By submitting a fraudulent diploma to the High Court, Magaya has committed perjury and could face severe legal consequences. Furthermore, his ability to manipulate state-owned media outlets to amplify false narratives undermines the credibility of those institutions.

For a man who preaches faith and truth, this scandal exposes a deep hypocrisy. It is now up to Zimbabwean authorities to investigate this matter thoroughly and hold Magaya accountable for his fraudulent actions.

The question now is: how much more has Magaya deceived the public, and how far will his influence continue to go unchecked? This exposé is a wake-up call for all who blindly follow self-proclaimed prophets without verifying their credentials or questioning their motives.

