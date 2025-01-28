Chakwera’s Delivery on Electricity in Malawi Inspires African Leaders to Aim Higher

President Lazarus Chakwera’s remarkable progress in expanding electricity access in Malawi has become a source of inspiration for African leaders, prompting renewed commitment to improving energy access across the continent.

Speaking at the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, President Chakwera highlighted his administration’s achievements, which have seen Malawi increase electricity access from 12% to over 25% in just four years. This historic accomplishment has captured the attention of other African heads of state, many of whom are now considering adopting similar bold and transformative strategies for their nations.

“President Chakwera’s leadership is proof that with determination and a clear plan, we can make meaningful progress in tackling Africa’s energy challenges,” said one of the delegates at the summit.

Under Chakwera’s leadership, Malawi has implemented an ambitious National Energy Compact aligned with the Africa Region Compact and the UN Sustainable Development Goal 7. The blueprint focuses on increasing electricity access to 70% by 2030, expanding renewable energy to 96% of the energy mix, and connecting over 2.7 million households through a combination of on-grid and off-grid solutions.

President Chakwera emphasized that the mission is about improving lives, saying, “Reliable and affordable energy will power our schools and health centers, drive industrialization, create jobs, and empower women and youth to build a stronger economy.”

Chakwera also highlighted the importance of regional energy partnerships, including Malawi’s interconnectors with Mozambique, Zambia, and Tanzania.

These partnerships aim to facilitate power trading and tap into cost-effective energy sources, serving as a model for cooperation within the Southern and Eastern African Power Pool. “As leaders, we must plan energy solutions with regional configurations in mind, not just national ones,” Chakwera said, encouraging other countries to prioritize integration.

Delegates at the summit, including heads of state and energy ministers, expressed admiration for Malawi’s achievements and shared their renewed commitment to tackling energy poverty. Many saw Chakwera’s progress as a call to action to deliver similar results in their own countries, particularly in regions where electricity access remains below 20%.

Tanzania’s President, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, applauded Chakwera’s leadership, calling his approach a “game changer” for the continent. “What Malawi has done in four years is nothing short of inspiring,” she said.

Chakwera concluded his speech by urging African leaders to align their efforts with the Nairobi Leaders Declaration and the commitments made at the summit. “Universal energy access is not an aspiration; it is an obligation to our people and future generations,” he said.

As more African nations look to emulate Malawi’s progress, Chakwera’s leadership is proving that bold vision, regional collaboration, and innovation can unlock the continent’s energy potential and pave the way for sustainable development.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!