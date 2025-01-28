DPP members hack each other with machetes in Mulanje: A legacy of violence lives on

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Malawi has long been entangled in a web of violence and intimidation, tactics that appear deeply embedded in its operational ethos.

The recent brutal assault on Emmanuel Chipewa, a 30-year-old from Limbuli in Mulanje District, is not an isolated incident but rather a manifestation of the party’s entrenched culture of aggression.

Chipewa, known as Nyaada, a supporter of DPP faction leader MP Daud Chida, suffered head injuries allegedly inflicted by Graciano M’bawa, a rival within the party.

This violent episode occurred during a meeting organized by the DPP’s Southern Region vice president, Joseph Mwanamveka, underscoring the party’s internal volatility.

This incident is a stark reminder of the DPP’s historical reliance on violence to maintain its grip on power.

In 2011, under President Bingu wa Mutharika, the DPP’s response to nationwide protests was marked by severe repression, leading to numerous deaths and widespread human rights abuses.

The government’s heavy-handed tactics during these protests drew international condemnation and highlighted the party’s willingness to use force against dissenting voices.

The DPP’s internal dynamics have also been marred by violent confrontations. In 2012, following the sudden death of President Bingu wa Mutharika, the party was embroiled in a constitutional crisis as senior members attempted to sideline then-Vice President Joyce Banda.

This power struggle led to arrests and further unrest, reflecting the party’s propensity for internal conflict and disregard for democratic processes.

Moreover, the DPP’s tenure has been characterized by allegations of political intimidation and suppression of opposition.

Reports have documented instances where the party’s supporters have been implicated in acts of violence against political opponents, contributing to a climate of fear and instability in Malawi’s political landscape.

The assault on Chipewa is not merely an internal party dispute but a reflection of the DPP’s broader culture of violence. Such actions not only endanger individuals but also undermine Malawi’s democratic institutions and social cohesion.

It is imperative for the DPP to confront and eradicate this violent streak within its ranks to foster a political environment that upholds the rule of law and respects human rights.

The international community and Malawian civil society must hold the DPP accountable for its actions. Without a decisive break from its violent tendencies, the DPP risks further destabilizing the nation and eroding the democratic gains Malawi has achieved over the years.

