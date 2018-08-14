FA Malawi sends strong warning on violence

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) sent a strong warning to teams and their supporters that it shall not tolerate any acts of violence for the next stages of the 2018 Carlsberg Cup, saying perpetrators found as well as their teams shall be heavily punished.

This was said by FAM’s Competition Subcommittee vice-chairman Daudi Mtanthiko on Tuesday at Mpira Village at Chiwembe in Limbe during the draw for the Carlsberg round of 32 national phase that kicks off this Saturday August 18 up to August 26.

On behalf of FAM president Walter Nyamilandu, who sent his apologies for missing the event because of other equally pressing business, Mtanthiko said there is need to preserve the sponsorship from Castel Malawi, which is in its 7th edition and fans should desist from any acts of violence that can persuade the sponsors to pull out.

“Carlsberg has been with us for seven years and we have enjoyed our game throughout, let us not jeopardise this partnership,” he said.

“The regional stages went through without any violence and we urge the fans to demonstrate the same spirit as the top tier teams [from the TNM Super League] join the fray.

“Once caught, such perpetrators of violence in any form as well as their teams shall be heavily punished. Fam is very serious about this.”

FAM sent this strong advice following acts of violence that took place in Lilongwe during the final of the Airtel Top 8 between Nyasa Big Bullets and Blue Eagles when irate Bullets fans went violent when their team lost to a last minute penalty.

The fans destroyed some facilities at the venue, Bingu National Stadium and FAM has already acted on this by heavily fining Bullets to deter other teams’ supporters from repeating such ugly scenes.

After the round of 32, the round of 16 shall be played from August 28 to September 16 and the quarterfinals on September 22 and 23 while the semifinals will be held on September 29 and 30.

The final of this cup, whose defending champions are Nyasa Big Bullets, will played on October 6.

The 2018 Carlsberg Cup was relaunched on July 13 where sponsors Castel Malawi Limited announced its commitment to continue sponsoring the trophy for the seventh season in a row. Castel are bankrolling the competition to the tune of K40 million.

The national winners shall receive K12 million, runners-up K5 million, semi-finalists K700,000 and quarter finalists K300,000. The top goal scorer shall walk away with K200,000, Man of the Match K25,000.00 (from the quarterfinals and there is the Discovery of the tournament pegged at K200,000.

Carlsberg will also dress teams from semifinals.

