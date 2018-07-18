FA Malawi verdict on Bullets violence delays

July 18, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Close to two weeks after the Airtel Top 8 final ended in violence at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is yet to release its verdict  on perpetrators of the incident that brought football into disrepute.

Violence at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe during the Airtel Top 8 final between Nyasa Big Bullets and Blue Eagles.

Some Nyasa Big Bullets players Miracle Gabeya and Mike Kwate plus officials, supporters were charged by FAM  for unsporting behaviour after the game.

Most of the incidents were captured by local television stations that beamed the grand final live.

A footage of Bullets players beating up referee and fierce battles between the club’s prominent supporters and police, circulated on social media.

FAM’s disciplinary committee convened last weekend to conclude the case but up to now there is nothing from Chiwembe.

The delay by FAM on this matter has not gone well with many soccer lovers in the country.

Some fans have expressed their disappointment on social media.

John Kufeyani wrote on Facebook: “We are disappointed by FAM because it seems they are treating Bullets with kid gloves.Why are they  failing to solve disciplinary case which had  violence and hooliganism. That gives the FA a very bad image.”

Sponsors Airtel Malawi managing director Charles Kamoto already condemned the violence, saying it is against the brand’s values.

Another fan also wrote:” The debate is on continued delays to provide justice on a very critical matter. The FA doesn’t want to get itself in a situation where it loses the trust of the people.”

Bullets is also yet to be charged for violence during their TNM Super League game against Be Forward Wanderers at the same BNS.

After the match, Bullets supporters were involved in pelting bottles inside the pitch.

Up to now, Sulom is yet to charge or produce verdict leaving so many answers if it tolerate violence during matches or not.

Last season, when Mafco FC  players were involved in a scuffle with Bullets players at Chitowe, FAM released a verdict a day after the incidence.

However, the same Bullets which was involved in violence is being treated with kid gloves.

After the incidence, Bullets  issued a statement signed by the club’s president Konrad Buckle  which blamed the violence on a poor decision by the referee to award the controversial penalty.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
malawi ngoni7777999 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
7777999
Guest
7777999

FAM team have no balls.
This is a straightforward issue. Money has exchanged pockets no wonder the silence.
Malawi football can still exist without Bullets.
Let those who were involved in the ugly incident be banned.
Who ever it is has to be given a long term ban . These savagely conduct will not stop if people are treated with kid gloves.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
malawi ngoni
Guest
malawi ngoni

ukapanisidwa mabanzi zimavuta

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes