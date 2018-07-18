Fedoma wants more people with disabilities run for public elective office

An umbrella body of organisations of people with disabilities is urging its members to vie for public elective offices during the 2019 election so that they can easily push for their interests in government.

Charles Kankosi Banda, the chairman of Lilongwe district disability forum which is under Fedoma said the forum would be meeting people with disabilities to encourage them run for the offices.

“We want to build confidence in them so that they can face the crowd, talk to them without any fear and market themselves,” said Banda.

So far, he said, only seven people with disabilities, one from Lilongwe, have expressed interest to run as members of parliament and 50 people have expressed interest to run for the local government elections.

He said Fedoma is working with media organisations so as to promote the people with disabilities in the run up to the elections.

Banda said women with disabilities seeking the public elective offices are at an advantage because they are promoted and sponsored by the 50:50 campaign movement.

