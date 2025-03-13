Fadeth Furnishers K500,000 Social Media Challenge Reaches Peak

Fadeth Furnishers, one of Malawi’s leading furniture retailers, has launched an exciting social media challenge that is capturing widespread attention.

The challenge invites participants to post a video of themselves wearing Fadeth Furnishers branded merchandise on social media. If their post reaches 500,000 views, they win a grand prize of K500,000.

“We are excited to engage with the public in a fun and creative way,” said Richard Chirwa, Managing Director of Fadeth Furnishers. “This challenge is an opportunity for us to celebrate with the community and showcase our brand’s personality, as we always put people at the heart of everything we do.”

One of the lucky winners, Mr. Jeffu, has transformed his K500,000 prize into a thriving business venture.

After posting a video of himself in Fadeth Furnishers branded merchandise, Mr. Jeffu’s entry went viral, surpassing 500,000 views and securing his win. He used his prize money to launch a small-scale business, marking a significant step toward financial independence.

“I’m so grateful to Fadeth Furnishers for this opportunity,” said Mr. Jeffu. “The prize money was a game-changer for me.”

Fadeth Furnishers’ Managing Director, Richard Chirwa, congratulated Mr. Jeffu on his achievement. “We are thrilled to see our winner turn his prize into a successful business. This is exactly what our social media challenge was about—empowering individuals to achieve their goals, just as we strive to turn houses into homes.”

With more participants vying for the prize, the Fadeth Furnishers social media challenge continues to inspire creativity, engagement, and economic empowerment.

