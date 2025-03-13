UNFPA, Govt receives boost over empowering Adolescent girls and Women

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has announced a $7.4 million funding commitment to UNFPA and the Government of Malawi to implement ground breaking programme aimed at improving the lives of adolescent girls and teen mothers in Dedza and Mchinji district.

Speaking on the sidelines of the investment, KOICA’s Country Director, Man Shik SHIN said “KOICA is committed to empowering adolescent girls in Malawi by expanding access to education, sexual and reproductive health services and sustainable livelihood opportunities,” he said.

He also added that the partnership is a critical step towards breaking cycles of poverty and inequality, ensuring that young women can lead healthier, and more autonomous lives.

UNFPA Malawi Representative Nelida Rodrigues said through the investment they aim to ensure that every girl has the opportunity to make informed choices about her future.

“This programme will address harmful practices such as child marriage and gender-based violence while strengthening adolescent agency and community support structures,” she said.

Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Isaac Katopola added that the investment will enhance efforts to keep girls in school, providing essential services and create economic opportunities.

“By strengthening the social fabric of our communities, we are building a future where young women are empowered to reach their full potential,” Katopola said.

Through the investment there is shared commitment to advancing gender equality, strengthening Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and fostering economic empowerment among Malawi’s youth.

The initiative which aligns with Malawi’s national development priorities, including vision 2063 and the National Population Policy, by tackling key barriers to education, SRHR and economic independence for adolescent girls will target 173,660 adolescents and young people aged 10-24 with additional 354,883 indirect beneficiaries.

The ACE Programme will be implemented from 2025 to 2028, employing a three-tiered approach to empower adolescent girls and teen mothers by; Expanding Access to Education, Improving SRHR services as well as Fostering Economic Empowerment.

By addressing systematic challenges such as early pregnancy, school dropouts and economic marginalization, the programme contributes to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), quality education, as well as gender equality.

The initiative will also support Malawi’s national efforts to reduce adolescent birth rates and eliminate harmful gender norms.

