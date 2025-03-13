Police Officer Arrested for Neglect of Duty in Mzuzu

Police in Mzuzu have arrested Sergeant Bob Kamzimbi, an officer from the Zolozolo Police Unit, following a recommendation by the Independent Complaints Commission (ICC). The arrest stems from allegations of neglect of duty in connection with a defilement case involving a 16-year-old girl.

The incident dates back to September 3, 2022, when the minor was allegedly defiled at the Mzuzu Botanic Garden. Sergeant Kamzimbi was assigned to investigate the case. However, two months later, the victim’s mother discovered that another defilement incident had occurred at the same location, leading to the arrest of a suspect by the Luwinga Police Unit.

Upon learning of the arrest, the victim rushed to the Luwinga Police Unit, where she identified the suspect as the same individual who had allegedly defiled her. Both cases were subsequently referred to the Mzuzu Police Station, with Sergeant Kamzimbi as the lead investigator.

However, it was later revealed that only the second case was prosecuted, resulting in the perpetrator being sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for attempted rape. The ICC investigation found that the first case was never prosecuted, contrary to Sergeant Kamzimbi’s claims that it had been concluded in court and that the culprit was serving an 8-year sentence at Mzuzu Prison.

The ICC recommended that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) prosecute Sergeant Kamzimbi for neglect of duty. The case has now been committed to the Mzuzu High Court and is being handled by the DPP’s office.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!