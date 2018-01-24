The Faith DJ inspires ‘Ride with You’: Angella Lapukeni

The Faith DJ, real name Angella Lapukeni, has said musicians in the country can inspire multitudes by weaving songs from their different personal experiences.

The gospel gem told Nyasa Times from her Japan abode, where she is pursuing her PhD studies, that her new hit Ride with You—released via malawi-music.com on Wednesday—is a repertoire of God’s blessings upon her.

“He has been a faithful God. That is why I will continue riding with Him. And I want others to do as well because there is real happiness in him,” said Lapukeni.

Lapukeni, whose music journey can be traced back to thirteen years ago, is a multitalented artist who is not only a singer but a dancer and performer.

She was semifinalist in the national sprite dance competition that year and the following year she started ‘The Apocalypse,’ a dance crew which performed in various activities on campus. She was also 2008 Miss Chanco second princess.

In Ride with You video, recorded by Blantyre-based TNO when she was home for Christmas holidays, Lapukeni shows her best as a gem unsung.

Lapukeni said she is targeting an international audience.

“The song will soon be on stores including Google, Spotify and Malawi Music for sale,” she said.

Lapukeni’s song Matamando won her the Christ Embassy Singer Award. She has also featured in songs by various Malawian artists.

