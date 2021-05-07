Faith Mussa to perform UNGASS youth forum

Renowned Malawi afro-beat artists, Faith Mussa has been selected to perform at this year’s virtual Youth Forum for the United Nations Special Session of the General Assembly (UNGASS).

Themed, ‘Countering Corruption through Collaboration: Youth Perspectives and Engagement’ the youth forum will discuss challenges and measures to prevent and combat corruption and strengthen international cooperation.

Writing on his Facebook wall, Mussa expressed his excitement about the development.

He said he is ready to carry the country’s flag.

The Youth Forum is scheduled to start from 24 to 26 May at the UN headquarters in New York which has been organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) which has invited young people to jointly share their experiences, ideas and creativity about how to curb corruption, thereby advancing young people’s contributions to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions.

Mussa has been given 15 minutes to appear at the event and besides his musical performance, he is also expected to give a statement related to the theme of the forum.

This invitation comes after Mussa’s virtual performance at another high level conference last year, when he performed at a Global Forum on Illicit Financial Flows and Sustainable Development as a Fair Play ambassador in a fight against corruption.

