Fake K2 000 notes ‘spirited’ into circulation: Malawi police arrest 3 men after beer-drinking spree

Malawi police in Lilongwe are warning the general public to make sure the K2 000 notes they are using are all genuine, for an unknown amount of suspected fake notes have been ‘spirited’ into circulation.

The warning comes after the arrest of three men for being found in possession of fake currency contrary to section 382 of the penal code.

Kanengo Police spokesperson Laban Makalani said police on Wednesday arrested three men – Precious Kwthyanga of 35 years old, Chikondano Phiri of 27 and a 19 year old Chipiliro Phiri all from Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe – whom they accuse of using some of the fake notes.

Police found K384 000 from the suspects which is against section 382 of the penal code.

The Kanengo police spokesperson said the three were arrested after a beer-drinking spree in Area 50 in Lilongwe after a tip.

“The notes are bearing one serial number AA7750735. Members of the general public are being advised to check relevant security features on bank notes whenever they are transacting to avoid being dupped,” he said.

A barnan is said to have noted that the bank noted shared only three serial numbers, with the same serial number appearing on a bundle of notes, and the paper used for printing the notes was poor, hence he reported to Police.

Police believe the amount of the illegal money is much bigger and are continuing with investigations.

