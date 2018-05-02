Malawi U-20 date Zambia to spice up Airtel Top 8 inaugural match

In preparation for their next round of qualifiers for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has organised an international friendly against their Zambia counterparts to curtain raise the inaugural 2018 Airtel Top 8 match on Saturday, May 5.

The inaugural 2018 Airtel Top 8 will be between Civil Sporting against Silver Strikers at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe to kick off at 14.30 hours while the international friendly will get underway at 12 noon.

In a statement signed by Chief Exeçutive officer Alfred Gunda, FAM urges all football stakeholders (players, coaches, referees etc) to observe all the regulations.

The following day, May 6, Nyasa Big Bullets will host Moyale at Kalulu Stadium while Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will travel to the Centre to date Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium on May 13.

On Kamuzu Day, May 14, Blue Eagles will host fellow Central Region rivals Mafco at Nankhaka to wrap up the first legs of the quarterfinals. The second legs start on May 19 with Moyale hosting Big Bullets at Mzuzu Stadium, Kamuzu Barracks travelling to Balaka Stadium to meet Wanderers, Mafco datinf Blue Eagles at Chitowe while Silver will be at against Civil Sporting at Silver Stadium. Gate charges for the inaugural match as well as the international friendly are K1,000 for rest of the stands, K5,000 for the VIP and K7,500 for the corporate box. For the second and third matches between Nyasa Big Bullets and Moyale at Kalulu Stadium as well as Mighty Be Forwatd Wanderers against Kamuzu Barracks, the charges are K1,000 open stands and 1,500 for covered stands.

