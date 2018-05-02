Girls Empowerment Network holds reproductive health campaign in Dowa

Girls Empowerment Network (Genet) has urged the youth in Dowa District to seek sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services and information to improve their sexual health.

Genet project officer Naomi Nkhonjera said this during a sensitisation campaign under its project called Improving Girls’ Access to SRH Services and Information which started in 2017 and is being implemented in traditional authorities (T/As) Kayembe and Chakhaza in the district.

In an interview last Saturday, she said the organisation is committed to promoting girls’ and young women’s access to SRH services and information.

“As Genet, we are dedicated to supporting girls and young women in schools and communities to easily access SRH services and information as this helps them to take care of their sexual health,” Nkhonjera said.

She said that Genet conducted a survey in the district which revealed that many girls and young women do not have access to sexual reproductive health services and information.

Nkhonjera was optimistic that awareness campaigns will help address SRH issues among girls and young women in the district.

Chisepo Health Centre medical assistant Gerald Dzonzi commended the Genet, saying previously, girls in the area were lacking SHR services.

“Genet is doing a good job here in Dowa as many youth particularly girls do not know how to access reproductive health services and information and this leads to the spread of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and getting early pregnancies which result to maternal deaths and other related complications,” said Dzonzi.

The Medical Assistant also said through the Genet project they have introduced a girls’ club at Chisepo Health Centre aimed at providing sexual reproductive health services and information among girls and young women.

The activity was spiced up by students choir, dramas and gule wamkulu for education support and was patronized by different individuals including students, parents, teachers, chiefs and medical personnel.

