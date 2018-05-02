Chihana continues with Aford convention today

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) incumbent president Enock Chihana has told a news conference on Wednesday that elective national convention which was aborted on Tuesday at Don Bosco Youth Centre in Lilongwe’s Area 23 will continue today, dismissing the gathering which elected his challenger Karonga Central legislator Frank Mwenifumbo as president.

Chihaba said as incumbent leader he had to stop the convention at midnight because of security and that delegates were starving.

“I suspended the convention on security reason and that delegates were very hungry,” said Chihana.

Chihana, who is also Rumphi Central member of Parliament, accused Mwenifumbo for holding parallel convention with ineligible delegates, an allegation Mwenifumbo dismissed.

“I suspended the convention , there was no way someone could have just come in and hold convention at 2 am,” said Chihana.

Chihana said he has spent almost K25 million in order to ensure that the party hold a convention.

However, Mwenifumbo said the delegates which were verified by party secretary general Edward Ritchie who fell out of favour with Chihana, decided to conduct elections.

The High Court in Lilongwe ruled that Aford should hold its convention on May 1 and gave powers to the secretary general to vet and read out the list of delegates to vote.

