Fake Malawi army soldier arrested in Lilongwe for robbery

Malawi Police said they have arrested two criminals with one parading himself as army soldier collecting money with force from Lilongwe shop owners who sell Mozambique cooking oil.

The suspects have been identified as Scott Chimbayo 28, of Makamba Village, Traditional Authority Kasumbu, Dedza and Henry Singano 23, from Kaunde Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday at Balani Trading Centre in Lilongwe after the public had tipped the Police.

Lilongwe police spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula said they found Scott in military attire and Henry was in civilian.

He said Scott claimed that he is a Malawi Defence Force solider Number 12972 from Kamuzu Barracks (KB) under engineers department whilst the other one is his brother .

“This was proved to be false,” said Dandaula.

Dandaula further said the Malawi army officer were called for identification of the suspects who negatively identified Scott and recovered some of the stolen things.

“We recovered 120 liters of cooking oil in six 20 liter buckets and confiscated a Toyota Hilux registration number BL3626 which they were using,” he added.

The suspects will appeal in court soon to answer the charges of robbery which is contrary to section 301 of the Penal Code.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :