Malawi shaken by earth tremor in southern region

An earth tremors hit Malawi’s southern region on Thursday measuring 5.6, it has been confirmed.

Hundreds of people are terrified when an earthquake first struck in Blantyre, Chiradzulu and Thyolo.

Some parts of Nsanje and Chikwawa also felt them.

Malawi Geological Survey department confirmed it had recorded occurrences of tremors and continued to monitor the situation.

There has been on immediate report of casualties or damages.

