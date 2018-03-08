Malawi shaken by earth tremor in southern region

March 8, 2018

An earth tremors hit Malawi’s southern region  on Thursday measuring 5.6,  it has been confirmed.

Hundreds of people are terrified  when an earthquake first struck in Blantyre, Chiradzulu and Thyolo.

Some parts of Nsanje and Chikwawa also felt them.

Malawi Geological Survey department confirmed it had recorded occurrences of tremors and continued to monitor the situation.

There has been on immediate report of casualties or damages.

Prof Vinthu
Guest
Prof Vinthu

The epicentre was north east o nsanje boma, we are still waiting to hear from nsanje DC and information officer

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 35 minutes ago

