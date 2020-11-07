‘Fake news’: Chakwera’s son denies  accident reports on  social media

November 7, 2020 Owen Khamula- Nyasa Times 1 Comment

President Lazarus Chakwera’s son, Nick, has swiftly reacted to social media reports that he was involved in a car accident Friday  night, describing is as  fake news.

Rev Nick Chakwera: Fake news

Social media platforms were awash with reports Saturday morning that Nick’s vehicle hit that of a High Court judge, alleging he looked drunk and wanted a fight with the judge after the accident.

The unfounded reports also said bags full of money were found in Nick’s vehicle.

But Nick, who is a pastor, says on his Facebook wall that he was not involved in any accident.

“I wasn’t in Blantyre last night. I am home. Regard any news flying around about me being involved in an accident as untrue,” he says.

He warns people to verify issues before copying and pasting stories from social media platforms.

Super power
Super power
2 hours ago

Please sue these unprofessional journalist calling themselves Malawi Voice. MWK20,000,000 plus legal costs(conservative)

