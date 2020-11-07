Gospel Kazako ‘back’ on air

November 7, 2020 Kondwani Magombo- Mana 3 Comments

Months after ‘leaving’ Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) to take up the task of heading the Ministry of Information following his cabinet appointment, veteran broadcaster, Gospel Kazako was back on air on Tuesday ‘presenting’ a program for some good 40 minutes.

Kazako feeling at home as he goes on air
Good to go – Kazako (with headsets) set to go on air as technicians get everything set

The only difference this time was that he was not on ZBS but on missionary community radio, Lilanguka in Mangochi.

The minister visited two community radios in Mangochi, Dzimwe in Monkey Bay and Lilanguka at the Boma and at the latter, he could not resist the temptation to be behind the microphone as a guest presenter.

Kazako joined the radio’s presenter, Melyna Chimoyo Jussa in a lunch hour program, Kalibu and he blended in well, attempting Yao language at intervals with the humour and soft laughter he is well known for.

While on air, Kazako hailed the community radio for its role in promoting culture, unity and language as 70 per cent of the radio’s programs are presented in Yao.

Kazako’s song requests during the 40-minute chat was a thoughtful collection that included Mai Maria by St. Pius Parish; Apatuma by Atohti Manje; God Bless the Woman by Lucky Dube; Pobwera Mfumuyo by The Black Missionaries and Destiny by Buju Bunton.

Kuba mpaka nseru
Kuba mpaka nseru
7 hours ago

Warning to the female co-presenter, gospel has loose zips. Take care my sister don’t fall victim to his lust. Gospel the philanderer!

0
Reply
Chikafu
Chikafu
6 hours ago
Reply to  Kuba mpaka nseru

Anasukuluza kale zimenezo before she entered the studio!

0
Reply
Nambuma Girl
Nambuma Girl
5 hours ago
Reply to  Kuba mpaka nseru

Cadet usadandaule uchira koma mochedwa. Gospel Nduna ya Information moto kuti bhuuuu.

0
Reply
