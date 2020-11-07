Gospel Kazako ‘back’ on air

Months after ‘leaving’ Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) to take up the task of heading the Ministry of Information following his cabinet appointment, veteran broadcaster, Gospel Kazako was back on air on Tuesday ‘presenting’ a program for some good 40 minutes.

The only difference this time was that he was not on ZBS but on missionary community radio, Lilanguka in Mangochi.

The minister visited two community radios in Mangochi, Dzimwe in Monkey Bay and Lilanguka at the Boma and at the latter, he could not resist the temptation to be behind the microphone as a guest presenter.

Kazako joined the radio’s presenter, Melyna Chimoyo Jussa in a lunch hour program, Kalibu and he blended in well, attempting Yao language at intervals with the humour and soft laughter he is well known for.

While on air, Kazako hailed the community radio for its role in promoting culture, unity and language as 70 per cent of the radio’s programs are presented in Yao.

Kazako’s song requests during the 40-minute chat was a thoughtful collection that included Mai Maria by St. Pius Parish; Apatuma by Atohti Manje; God Bless the Woman by Lucky Dube; Pobwera Mfumuyo by The Black Missionaries and Destiny by Buju Bunton.

