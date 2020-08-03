Fake PhD saga: Professor Danwood and Zikhale trade barbs 

The ongoing debate regarding proliferation of fake PhDs among some Malawi executives has taken an interesting twist with politician Ken Zikhale Ng’oma and academician Danwood Chirwa trading deadly barbs on social media.

The debate started weeks ago when Chirwa, professor of law at University of Cape Town in South Africa, questioned the authenticity of doctorate degrees of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) chief executive officer Collins Magalasi and police chief George Kainja.

Social media responded to Chirwa’s questions by extending the expose to several other executive allegedly holding fake PhDs.

However, other social media zealots questioned Professor Chirwa’s silence on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Ken Zikhale Ng’oma who it is alleged that he also holds a fake Phd.

In response Professor Chirwa went on Ng’oma and challenged him publicly to clear his name regarding the doctorate he is alleged to have bought.

Ng’oma, in response to Chirwa, took a very fierce position, attacking the law professor as a failure who run-away from the country after failing to win cases while working for Savjani Legal firm.

In a long Facebook post, Ng’oma called Chirwa a failure who has failed even to build a house in his village. He has since promised to sue Chirwa.

Chirwa has, again, responded to Ng’oma saying he is ready for a fight.

Nyasa Times understands that a Pandora box will be opened from this Zikhale –Chirwa fight.

