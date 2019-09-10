‘Fake results sheets’ Ndasauka describes MEC documents in court

One of the key witnesses for the first petitioner in the ongoing elections case, Darlington Ndasauka, on Tuesday told the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe that some of the documents with results of the May 21 presidential elections tendered by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) were fake.

Ndasauka, who was a team leader for UTM Party monitors, the third witness in the elections petition case after Chilima and the party’s roving monitor Miriam Gwalidi, told the court during re-examination by lawyer Marshal Chilenga that the documents with elections results he was cross examined were “fake”.

“It is fake documents,” said Ndasauka.

“The results of this document reflects fake because this is a fake document,” he added.

Ndasauka said features of the documents showed it had no bar codes, missed some originality from the genuine documents by MEC.

“Though this document is signed by monitors but it is fake,” he said.

Ndasauka also pointed alterations and irregularities including changes of presidential tally sheets.

But the re-examination faced a lot of objections from Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale, who is representing MEC and Frank Mbeta, one of the lawyers representing first respondent President Peter Mutharika.

Kaphale and Mbeta argued that it was not proper for Chilima lawyers to ask Ndasauka questions which were not tackled in cross examination in the historic elections case.

Mneawhile, Ndasauka has finished giving his evidence and a fourth witness UTM’s Frank Nkawanga is next to take the witness stand.

Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera are seeking the nullification of the presidential results in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, aguing the poll was marred by irregularities.

Hearing of the case continues.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :