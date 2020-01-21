FAM/FIFA U-16 Regional League enters week 4
The 2019/20 FAM/FIFA Regional Football League season that started in December 2019 and will end in July 2020 enters week four this coming weekend with 17 matches lined up in all the regions.
Reacting to how the league started, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Football Development Officer James Sangala said he is impressed with the progress so far.
According to Sangala, the League will unearth a lot of talent that will benefit Malawi national football teams in the near future.
“What is more impressing is that the boys are scoring more goals which is very encouraging. If they maintain this performance throughout the season, we believe that we will have a good picture of what to expect in the future when the boys start playing competitive top-level football,” said Sangala.
Rumphi District is at the top of the Northern Region League, Lilongwe urban is leading in the Central Region while Blantyre is leading the Southern Region.
However, there is a titanic battle in the Eastern Region as three teams namely Balaka, Mangochi and Ntcheu are tied at seven points but Ntcheu have a better goal difference.
At the end of the league, best players from each region will form a Regional Select Team that will play in an Inter-Regional Tournament at the end of the season.
Below is the full fixture of Week 4.
25th and 26th January 2020
CENTRAL REGION
Dowa vs Dedza @ Madisi
Kasungu vs Ascent Academy @ Chankhanga Primary
Ntchisi vs Lilongwe Rural East @ Ntchisi Sec. Sch.
Lilongwe Urban vs Nkhotakota @ Lilongwe Community
Salima vs Mchinji @ Salima Community
EASTERN REGION
Machinga vs Balaka @ Liwonde Community
Phalombe vs Zomba Urban @ Mpasa CDSS
Chiladzulu vs Mangochi @ Chiladzulu Sec. Sch.
Ntcheu vs Zomba Rural @ Ntcheu Sec. Sch.
NORTHERN REGION
Mzuzu City vs Mzimba North @ Chibavi Primary
Nkhatabay South vs Mzimba South @ Chintheche
Rumphi vs Karonga @ Rumphi Stadium
Chitipa vs Nkhatabay Central @ Base
SOUTHERN REGION
Blantyre Urban vs Neno @ Mpira Stadium
Blantyre Rural vs Mulanje @ Mankhokwe
Thyolo vs Nsanje @ Conforz
Mwanza vs Chikwawa @ Mwanza Community
