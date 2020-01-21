FAM/FIFA U-16 Regional League enters week 4

The 2019/20 FAM/FIFA Regional Football League season that started in December 2019 and will end in July 2020 enters week four this coming weekend with 17 matches lined up in all the regions.

Reacting to how the league started, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Football Development Officer James Sangala said he is impressed with the progress so far.

According to Sangala, the League will unearth a lot of talent that will benefit Malawi national football teams in the near future.

“What is more impressing is that the boys are scoring more goals which is very encouraging. If they maintain this performance throughout the season, we believe that we will have a good picture of what to expect in the future when the boys start playing competitive top-level football,” said Sangala.

Rumphi District is at the top of the Northern Region League, Lilongwe urban is leading in the Central Region while Blantyre is leading the Southern Region.

However, there is a titanic battle in the Eastern Region as three teams namely Balaka, Mangochi and Ntcheu are tied at seven points but Ntcheu have a better goal difference.

At the end of the league, best players from each region will form a Regional Select Team that will play in an Inter-Regional Tournament at the end of the season.

Below is the full fixture of Week 4.

25th and 26th January 2020

CENTRAL REGION

Dowa vs Dedza @ Madisi

Kasungu vs Ascent Academy @ Chankhanga Primary

Ntchisi vs Lilongwe Rural East @ Ntchisi Sec. Sch.

Lilongwe Urban vs Nkhotakota @ Lilongwe Community

Salima vs Mchinji @ Salima Community

EASTERN REGION

Machinga vs Balaka @ Liwonde Community

Phalombe vs Zomba Urban @ Mpasa CDSS

Chiladzulu vs Mangochi @ Chiladzulu Sec. Sch.

Ntcheu vs Zomba Rural @ Ntcheu Sec. Sch.

NORTHERN REGION

Mzuzu City vs Mzimba North @ Chibavi Primary

Nkhatabay South vs Mzimba South @ Chintheche

Rumphi vs Karonga @ Rumphi Stadium

Chitipa vs Nkhatabay Central @ Base

SOUTHERN REGION

Blantyre Urban vs Neno @ Mpira Stadium

Blantyre Rural vs Mulanje @ Mankhokwe

Thyolo vs Nsanje @ Conforz

Mwanza vs Chikwawa @ Mwanza Community

