Mwanamvekha bails out 105 needy students: Donate computers to Chiradzulu schools 

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha has rescued a total of 105 needy secondary schools learner’s who were at a risk of dropping out of school due to lack of tuition fees by paying them K10 million bursaries for their whole secondary level in the district.

Mwanamvekha, who is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of Parliament for Chiradzulu South constituency, also donated laptops, computers and monitors worthy K6 million for two school centres.

The computers are aimed at helping the teachers to use them in keeping their records, printing mock examinations, accessing internet as well as producing students Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) Identity Cards (ID’s) which has been a major problem in the schools.

Speaking during the event which was held at Chiradzulu Teachers Training College (CTTC) on Thursday, Mwanamvekha said he decided to support the students and teachers as one way of promoting education as well as paying back to the community.

Mwanamvekha said as a person who was born and raised in the area he knows very well crucial challenges that hinders and forces needy school children to drop out of school.

The Minister mentioned lack of school fees, uniforms and exercise books as major problem that contribute to an increase number of school drop out in the area.

“I always feel pain in my heart when children are chased out from school and see them spending their time by staying at home due to lack of fees because these are our future leaders and most of them are capable of pursuing their education even up to university level if they are well supported.

“This is why I thought it wise to help them with bursaries because if they get educated and secure employment they will automatically be able to support themselves, their relatives and other people in this area at the same time contributing to the development both at constituency and national level,” said Mwanamvekha.

He further, urged fellow members of parliament and other individuals in the country to emulate the gesture in helping needy students in their areas in order to build an educated nation and develop Malawi.

Chiradzulu District Education Manager (DEM) Sonex Rikharuwe hailed the Minister for the good gesture which he said has relieved the learners because the area had a high number of students who were unable to pay the contributions to school.

“We are really very appreciative for this assistance because the students will now be able to attend classes without any problem which will also help them to improve their performance in class since they will have a good concentration,” said Rikharuwe.

In his reaction Sub Traditional Authority (T/A) Maoni said he was very overwhelmed with the direction taken by the Minister saying he is the first member of Parliament to introduce such initiative in the history of the area.

He therefore, pleaded with people in the area to continue supporting the Minister as one way of paying back to what he is doing in the constituency.

The Sub T/A also asked parents and the students to make use of the opportunity and that if any children is found involved in immoral behaviours or getting married before finishing the school they will be facing stiff punishments.

The 105 beneficiary students were identified from seven secondary schools based in the area and each school contributed 15 learner’s respectively.

