FAM Hosts High-Impact CAF Safety and Security Training to Curb Stadium Violence

In a bold step toward eradicating violence and enhancing the match-day experience, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is hosting a three-day CAF Safety and Security training workshop in Lilongwe, aimed at revolutionizing security standards at football venues across the country.

The training, led by CAF Safety Officer Xolile Vilakati and CAF Instructor Dixon Okello, is equipping local football security personnel with cutting-edge protocols and strategies to manage safety and ensure a welcoming atmosphere for fans, players, and officials alike.

Speaking at the official opening on Tuesday, FAM Vice President Christopher Madalitso Kuyera underscored the urgency of making Malawian football environments safer and more professional.

“This is an honour and privilege for Malawi. We want to reach a point where hooliganism is a thing of the past. We are even considering reducing reliance on police and investing more in trained stewards,” Kuyera stated.

The initiative comes at a time when incidents of pitch invasions and crowd trouble have threatened to undermine the spirit of the game. The training aims to instill a new culture of safety, customer care, and proactive crowd control at both local and national football events.

CAF Safety Officer Vilakati emphasized that stadiums should be sanctuaries for joy and community, not zones of fear.

“Football venues are not war zones. Families, including children, should feel safe and excited about watching football. A positive stadium experience can ignite dreams in the hearts of the next generation,” she said.

Vilakati further stressed that while police presence around stadium perimeters remains important, professional stewards and private security are better suited to handle internal match-day operations with a customer-centric approach.

“Football fans are our customers—we must offer service, not force. The goal is to protect and uplift the game, not intimidate supporters,” she added.

The workshop is expected to have a lasting impact on how matches are secured in Malawi, potentially reducing violence, enhancing crowd management, and restoring fan confidence in attending live games.

With this initiative, FAM is not only raising the bar for football safety in Malawi but also aligning with international best practices to make football not just a game—but a truly enjoyable and secure experience for all.

