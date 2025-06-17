Maranatha Academy Fuels Academic Dreams with Global Promise for Malawi’s Brightest Students

In a bold and inspiring move, Maranatha Academy has announced a life-changing international trip for the top 10 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) students of 2025—regardless of which school they come from—cementing its place as a passionate champion of academic excellence in Malawi.

Speaking during a vibrant farewell ceremony for Form Four students in Blantyre, Maranatha Managing Director Ernest Kaonga made the powerful pledge as both a celebration of academic success and a recognition of the government’s strides in promoting quality education.

“We will organize an international trip to Cabolabasa Dam in Mozambique for the top ten MSCE students from across the country—not just from Maranatha. This is our way of rewarding excellence and nurturing ambition,” declared Kaonga to cheers.

In the same ceremony, Maranatha also signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sharda University, a top-ranked Indian university, to roll out Open Distance Learning (ODL) for students seeking affordable and flexible higher education options.

Kaonga emphasized that the Sharda partnership is about access and opportunity, especially for students unable to secure places in local universities. With Sharda ranked 131 globally, the collaboration is expected to offer world-class education through affordable online platforms.

“This is a timely solution for our students in a country where financial challenges hinder many from pursuing higher education,” said Kaonga.

Sharda University’s national representative, Sydney Chiwengo, echoed the sentiment, noting that the agreement with Maranatha is in line with their mission to widen education access across Africa.

Guest of Honour Annette Kaonga from the Legal Aid Bureau commended Maranatha’s relentless pursuit of educational excellence, saying the school’s vision goes beyond classrooms—it builds futures.

Outgoing student Gordon Lungu described his time at Maranatha as transformative, saying the environment had challenged him to aim higher and think bigger.

With a consistent record of exceptional pass rates and university placements, Maranatha Academy continues to shine as a national beacon of hope, discipline, and academic excellence—proving that when schools dare to dream big, Malawi’s future shines even brighter.

