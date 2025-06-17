Kawale Hails Chipala Poultry Farms as Model of Mega Farm Success

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale has praised Chipala Poultry Farms in Lilongwe as a shining example of how private-sector-led agriculture can drive Malawi’s development agenda.

Speaking during a visit to the farm’s facilities in Nsalu and Chitedze, Kawale said the farm embodies President Lazarus Chakwera’s Mega Farm vision, proving that large-scale, modern farming is not only possible but already flourishing.

“This is more than just a poultry farm—it’s a clear demonstration of what the private sector can achieve when empowered,” said Kawale. “Chipala Poultry Farms is proof that the Mega Farms initiative is taking root and transforming agriculture in Malawi.”

Owned and managed by the enterprising Chipala brothers, the farm boasts over 80,000 chickens and has diversified into horticulture, using rich poultry manure to organically grow vegetables like broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, bell peppers, cabbage, and cauliflower.

Kawale was particularly impressed by the farm’s focus on sustainability and innovation, noting how resource optimization is being used to improve productivity without compromising the environment.

One of the directors, Mwachumu Chipala, revealed that the business secured a K500 million loan from the Mega Farms Support Unit to invest in advanced chicken cages and feed-making machinery.

“Our Nsalu farm is undergoing a full modernization process,” said Chipala. “We’re installing state-of-the-art battery cages that offer automatic drinking systems, improved hygiene, and higher egg quality.”

He added that the farm will soon install a 20-ton-per-day feed mill to produce feed not only for their operations but also for external clients. Currently, the Nsalu facility alone produces around 1,200 trays of eggs per day, which are sorted into various quality categories.

Looking to the future, Chipala said the company has set its sights on international markets, with plans to export eggs to countries like Mozambique and Zambia.

With such innovation and ambition, Chipala Farms is not just feeding Malawi—it’s poised to put Malawian agriculture on the regional map.

