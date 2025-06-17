“Unstoppable Woman”: Prophetess Mary Bushiri Ignites Momentum Ahead of 2025 Woman on Fire Conference

The fire is back—and it’s burning brighter than ever. Prophetess Mary Bushiri of ECG–The Jesus Nation Church has officially launched the 2025 Woman on Fire International Conference, calling on women across Malawi and beyond to rise, unite, and embrace their God-given strength under the powerful theme: “UNSTOPPABLE WOMAN.”

Speaking during a vibrant press briefing in Lilongwe, Bushiri described the event as “a celebration of faith, resilience, entrepreneurship, and unstoppable womanhood.” The annual gathering, set for June 21st at the Golden Peacock Complex, promises a power-packed day of spiritual revival, business empowerment, and sisterhood.

She said the conference is designed to help women grow in faith, develop personally and professionally, and find strength through unity. It will focus on spiritual development by offering sessions that nurture faith and prayer. The event will also emphasize business empowerment, with teachings on entrepreneurship, business skills, and financial literacy. Prophetess Bushiri revealed that 10 small-scale businesses will receive direct support during the conference.

She added that the gathering will offer a platform for social interaction, allowing women to connect, share experiences, and learn from each other. Music and worship will be central to the event, with performances from ECG and guest church choirs. The full list of choirs will be released tomorrow.

Bushiri called on all women—whether in business, formal employment, or homemaking—to attend the conference, declaring it a life-changing experience for every woman seeking inspiration, purpose, and empowerment. She concluded by encouraging women to come and celebrate their identity, faith, and resilience, affirming that when women come together, they are truly unstoppable.

Don’t miss it: June 21, Golden Peacock Complex, Lilongwe.

