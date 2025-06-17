NASFAM advances improved food, nutrition security amid climatic shocks

The National Smallholder Farmers’ Association of Malawi (NASFAM) has challenged its member farmers to maintain their hardworking spirit in order for them to achieve food and nutrition security amidst climate change.

Over the recent years, Malawi has been experiencing the worst effects of climate change, which have significantly impacted food security and nutrition by affecting food production, availability, access, and nutritional quality.

Speaking at the district-level dialogue meeting in Kasungu last week, NASFAM Head of Policy and Communications, Rejoice Chikakuda, described adequate food and nutrition as fundamental for a healthy and productive population, leading to increased economic growth and reduced poverty.

Chikakuda said this is why her organization is supporting smallholder farmers, through support from Eastern and Southern Africa Farmers Forum (ESAFF) and Bread for the World, to identify solutions to climatic shocks.

She added that through initiatives such as cooking demonstrations, the farmers are learning how to use locally available foods to promote household food security and improve nutritional outcomes.

“Through our community-level sensitization and capacity building efforts, we are ensuring that smallholder farmers are not just recipients of information but active participants in shaping climate-resilient solutions. Activities like these empower farmers, especially women and youth, with practical knowledge on nutrition, agroecology, and climate-smart techniques while strengthening their voices in local advocacy processes. We are deeply grateful to ESAFF and Bread for the World for supporting this important work that centers farmers at the heart of climate adaptation,” said Chikakuda.

The event brought together farmers from four associations representing various Extension Planning Areas (EPAs), government officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Department of Nutrition, and technical experts to share experiences and identify practical solutions.

NASFAM Association Business Manager for Kasungu, Edwin Chione, said the platform allowed their member farmers to directly engage with duty bearers on how to improve food and nutrition security in the face of climate change, which is affecting agriculture in the district.

“We are working with smallholder farmers who are experiencing these challenges firsthand, so it is essential that we come together to find solutions,” said Chione.

During the meeting, participants shared their personal experiences, highlighting the impact of changing rainfall patterns and prolonged dry spells on crop yields—particularly affecting vulnerable groups like women and children.

Christina Nkhoma, a farmer from Chulu Association’s Kamtuwale GAC, shared: “NASFAM’s regular meetings have been especially important to me, particularly in terms of nutrition. I care for an orphaned child who is mentally ill, and he is now healthy thanks to the lessons I’ve learned from these sessions.”

Participants also noted how they have used their acquired knowledge to encourage others to adopt backyard gardening and livestock keeping as strategies to enhance food and nutrition security. In light of the increasing effects of climate change, farmers are also being encouraged to diversify both their crops and diets by including resilient and nutritious foods such as soya, cassava, and sweet potatoes.

Benedicto Chingoli, Food and Nutrition Officer at the Ministry of Agriculture in Kasungu, urged farmers to utilize every platform to spread awareness on climate change and nutrition, contributing to a healthier and more resilient community.

“We are encouraging farmers to adopt sustainable practices such as irrigation farming and the use of organic fertilizers, so they can harvest throughout the year and become less dependent on government support,” said Chingoli. He also commended NASFAM for its strong collaboration with government extension services, noting that their teams complement each other effectively.

The meeting concluded with the development of a joint action plan, which includes lobbying for increased funding toward nutrition and agriculture at council meetings, strengthening collaboration between farmers and extension workers, promoting nutrition-sensitive agriculture and scaling up access to early warning systems and climate-smart inputs.

The associations represented at the meeting included Chama, Chulu, Mtunthama, and Lisasadzi, each covering different EPAs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!