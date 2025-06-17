Scathing Exit: Mumba Resigns From MCP NEC, Exposes Rot, Blasts Cult Politics And Cowardly Handclappers

In a rare, no-holds-barred public rebuke, a visibly frustrated and fed-up Mumba has dramatically resigned from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Executive Committee (NEC), torching the very foundations of the party’s internal politics in the process. His resignation—delivered with surgical precision and unfiltered honesty—has shaken the core of the party’s leadership, exposing deep-seated rot, factionalism, and manipulation at the highest levels.

Though careful to maintain that he remains a loyal party member, Mumba made it crystal clear that he can no longer be part of what he described as a dysfunctional, compromised, and fear-driven NEC whose decisions are orchestrated by a small clique of power-hungry puppeteers masquerading as leaders.

“You cannot have a NEC whereby 80% of co-opted members are those that never expressed interest to contest during Convention. They never paid nomination fees but they are now in NEC. Majority, over 80%, of those that paid hefty nomination fees and heavily campaigned, left out completely,” Mumba fired, revealing what he called a “Politics Over People” culture that prioritizes loyalty to individuals over service to the masses.

His departure marks not just a resignation, but a damning indictment of how the party’s top brass has allegedly hijacked democratic processes for personal and political survival. In his brutal assessment, Mumba didn’t just walk away—he detonated a truth bomb.

In his rebuke, Mumba painted a picture of a National Executive Committee neutered by fear, with members reduced to mere handclappers (“opembedza mafano”) terrified of questioning the “one-man show” that he claims now characterizes decision-making within the party.

“Only one man is calling the shots while the rest fear to interrogate his decisions,” he said, in a sharp jab that seemed aimed squarely at the centre of MCP’s power structure.

He condemned the increasing trend of co-opting individuals into NEC positions not on merit or democratic mandate, but on the basis of sycophancy, leaving behind those who actually committed time, resources, and ideas during the Convention.

In a chilling aside, Mumba hinted that the rot goes even deeper—promising to reveal more after the conclusion of an ongoing court case involving “small-mega lies” by senior NEC members. Though he withheld full details citing legal caution, his reference has already sent shockwaves through the corridors of the party, leaving many wondering what skeletons might yet tumble from MCP’s already crowded closet.

“I will explain this in detail after my Court Case as I don’t want to comment on matters that are in court,” he stated ominously, suggesting that the story is far from over.

Despite the explosive tone, Mumba took care to draw a line between the MCP as a political institution and the individuals he accuses of corrupting its soul.

“I remain loyal to the party—not three individuals and their surrogates masquerading as the party.”

This distinction makes clear that Mumba’s fight is not against MCP’s core ideals but against what he sees as a betrayal of those ideals by the current NEC leadership.

Ending his statement with a redirected sense of mission, Mumba vowed to channel his energy into serving his constituency—a move many are interpreting as a calculated retreat to a political base where he remains popular and relatively unchallenged.

“At the moment, my focus is on the Constituency,” he said, signaling that while his NEC days may be over, his political ambitions are not.

With 2025 elections on the horizon, Mumba’s resignation—and the deeply corrosive accusations that accompany it—could be a ticking time bomb for MCP. The internal contradictions he has exposed, if left unaddressed, may not only cripple the party’s unity but cost it dearly at the polls.

For now, Mumba walks away—not with a whimper, but with a thunderous roar, leaving behind a party leadership that may pretend to ignore him, but will definitely struggle to silence the political earthquake he has just unleashed.

