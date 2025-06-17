Swing for a Cause: Rotary Club Lilongwe City Centre Gears Up for Golf Fundraiser to Support Ukwe Health Centre

The Rotary Club of Lilongwe City Centre is set to host its Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament on 27 June at Lilongwe Golf Club, bringing together golf lovers, corporate teams, and changemakers for a powerful day of sport and service.

This year’s tournament carries a noble mission: raising funds for Ukwe Health Centre under Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe—a facility serving hundreds of vulnerable people, especially expectant mothers and children, but struggling with the most basic needs.

Rotary Club President Graham Chipande didn’t mince words when he spoke about the centre’s dire state: “We’re talking about a health facility that lacks windows, beds, mattresses, partitions, safe water, and even essential medicine,” he said.

But change is in sight.

All funds raised from the tournament will go towards constructing a dedicated maternity wing, a project estimated at K350 million—a crucial step toward improving maternal and child healthcare in the area.

Chipande is calling on golfers, corporates, and generous hearts across Malawi to step up and swing into action.

“We invite individuals, companies, and institutions to take part. A team of four can register with K800,000, and a team of two with K400,000. Every kwacha gets us closer to saving lives,” he said.

With a growing track record of community impact, Rotary Club of Lilongwe City Centre continues to turn passion into purpose. And on 27 June, they’re turning golf into hope.

