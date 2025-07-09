FAM to unveil NBM women’s football package  

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is set to unveil the 2025 National Bank of Malawi Women’s Football League today at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc sponsors the top tier league to the tune of K280 million and will involve 10 teams from all the country’s regions.

FAM Competitions and Communication Director, Gomezgani Zakazaka, confirmed that they are set for the unveiling of the National League, which will take over from the Regional Leagues. The Regional Leagues will now function as the second-tier leagues.

“The National League will be participated by 10 teams comprising of nine teams that took part in the 2024 FAM National Championship and the winner of a playoffs between the fourth teams in the 2024 Central and Southern Region Leagues.”

“The nine teams are FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women, Ntopwa FC, Mighty Wanderers Queens from the South, Ascent Soccer Academy, Civil Service Women and Silver Strikers ladies from the Centre and Moyale Sisters, MK Academy and Topik Sisters from the North,” he said.

He added that the 2025/2026 National Leagues will be played in a round robin format of two rounds, and each team will play a total of 18 games.

“The three bottom-placed teams will be relegated to the Regional Leagues while the Regional Champions will be promoted to the National League,” he said.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa expressed excitement that the league is nearing kickoff.

“We are excited to see FAM unveil the league. Our expectation is so high to witness the development of women football in the country which has for a long time failed to progress due to lack of support,” she said.

