Malawi Soars as 13 Students Win Coveted Indonesian Scholarships

Malawi is basking in global academic glory after 13 of its brightest students clinched fully-funded scholarships to study at leading universities in Indonesia—making it one of the biggest global beneficiaries of the prestigious Kemitraan Negara Berkembang (KNB) Scholarship for 2025.

The Malawian cohort accounts for an impressive 8% of the 171 KNB Scholarships awarded worldwide—an unprecedented feat for the country.

Funded by the Indonesian government, the KNB Scholarship is a highly competitive program that supports students from developing nations to pursue Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD degrees. It covers tuition, travel, living expenses, and includes a year-long cultural and language orientation in Indonesia.

The 13 awardees will study critical fields for Malawi’s development—engineering, public health, agriculture, and economics—positioning themselves as future nation builders.

Mr. Tariq Kidy, Honorary Consul of Indonesia to Malawi, hailed the achievement as a landmark moment in Malawi–Indonesia relations.

“The KNB Scholarship reflects Indonesia’s commitment to solidarity, empowerment, and educational exchange,” he said. “For Malawi to emerge as one of the top beneficiaries is a proud moment that underlines our strong diplomatic ties.”

Among the scholars is Afera Hassan, set to pursue a Master’s in Communication Science at the University of Atma Jaya Yogyakarta.

“This scholarship is a life-changing opportunity,” said Hassan. “I am honoured and excited to embark on this academic journey and represent Malawi.”

The success of this year’s selection was made possible by the Indonesian Embassy in Maputo and the Honorary Consulate in Malawi, as part of broader growing ties that now span education, trade, health, and agriculture.

As these 13 students prepare for departure later this year, they carry not only suitcases, but the dreams of a nation—ready to return as changemakers and champions of Malawi’s future.

