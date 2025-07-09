OPINION | Chakwera must fire all cabinet ministers responsible for political violence or resign immediately

President Lazarus Chakwera has reportedly summoned ministers in response to the growing outcry over political violence linked to the anti-Smartmatic demonstrations. However, this action is far too little, too late.

Malawians are not interested in meetings behind closed doors; they want justice, accountability, and immediate action against those who orchestrated and allowed violence to flourish under the watch of security forces.

The focus on demonstrations instead of dealing with the thugs who terrorized innocent citizens is not only misplaced—it is dangerously irresponsible. Political violence is not just a symptom of poor governance; it is a disease that eats away at the foundation of democracy.

The real issue is the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) thugs, known on the streets as anyamata azikwanje, who were given space and freedom to assault and intimidate citizens. They must be arrested, charged, and convicted without delay.

Every officer who stood by as this violence occurred must also face the full wrath of the law. That includes the Inspector General of Police, Mrs. Merlyne Yolamu, who has failed in her duty to protect the citizens of this country.

The Commander of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) must not be spared either. Soldiers who were deployed and yet did nothing to protect the people must be held equally responsible for gross negligence of duty.

The Constitution of the Republic of Malawi is clear on this matter. Section 12 speaks to the principles of accountability, and Section 15 guarantees every person the right to equal protection under the law. Section 153 establishes the Malawi Police Service as a body tasked with ensuring public safety and security. The officers who ignored their mandate have breached the very contract between the State and the people.

Section 161(2) of the Constitution establishes the MDF as a disciplined force meant to uphold constitutional order. What happened during the anti-Smartmatic protests was nothing less than a betrayal of that order.

The Minister of Defence should have immediately taken action after that violent episode. His silence and inaction are tantamount to complicity. He should have been the first to tender his resignation, or better yet, be fired on the spot.

As for President Chakwera, the Constitution places the ultimate responsibility on his shoulders. His oath of office requires him to “defend and uphold the Constitution and the law”. Failure to act decisively against those responsible is a failure to uphold that oath.

At this stage, if President Chakwera does not fire the Inspector General, the MDF Commander, the Minister of Defence, and all the officers and soldiers who were on duty but neglected their responsibilities, then he is clearly and deliberately shielding the perpetrators.

If he shields them, then he is not just a spectator—he is a participant. That makes him directly complicit in the political violence that rocked this nation. And if he is complicit, then he has no moral or constitutional authority to continue as Head of State.

President Chakwera must therefore either fire the culprits immediately or resign. There is no middle ground. There is no excuse. There is no compromise when it comes to protecting life and the constitutional order.

If he refuses to resign, he must know that Malawians will not renew his contract on 16th September 2025. That day will be a referendum not only on his leadership but on his conscience.

To every Malawian: watch carefully how President Chakwera handles this matter. His actions now will tell you everything you need to know about whether he deserves your vote.

And if he continues playing politics with your safety, then do not—under any circumstance—give him another five years. He has failed. And a failed leader has no business in State House.

