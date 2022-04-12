FAM’s decision to fire Mwase backfires

Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) decision to fire coach Meck Mwase and replaced him with technical director Romanian Marian Mario Marinica has backfired with a deluge of criticism at the executive committee.

The former Flames captain inspired the team to the country’s third Africa Cup of Nations finals appearance in Cameroon in January this year.

FAM made the decision during the association’s first quarterly meeting on Saturday.

Former Silver Strikers and Malawi National Football Team defending midfielder Hellings Mwakasungula, who was a member of the 2010 Angola Afcon squad, said Mwase deserves better.

He said: “That Meke Mwase would be relieved of his duties shouldn’t be news today. Welcome Mr MMM as our official head coach. Am shaking my head as to why MEKE didn’t see this coming.

“I am very sorry my captain and brother. Is our FA dumping you completely? If I was you, I would have resigned way back. You definitely deserve better. I would better die in poverty than be rich in shame.”

Former Nyasa Big Bullets generals secretary Higger Mkandawire said the tendency by FAM demeans the capability of local coaches following the dismissal of legends Kinnah Phiri, Young Chimodzi and Ernest Mtawali in the past.

“As a bonafide of this country, I am m very much concerned with the way you are firing local coaches; Kinnah Phiri, Young Chimodzi, Ernest Mtawali, Meke Mwase like they are efulefu in the eyes of Malawians. Let FAM hire white coaches only than demeaning our local coaches,” he said.

Writing on her Facebook Page, another concerned fan Twimi Kamwambi also questioned the decision.

“FAM please explain the logic of your decision. The team qualified for Afcon. Makes it to whatever unprecedented stage and then months later you fire the coach and make the Technical Director coach.

“Help me to understand. Was the journey to their qualification made with both the then coach and then TD or was either operating in isolation? Was their Afcon participation made with both the then coach and then TD or just one? No fire and brimstone yet just trying to understand the basis of your decision before all hell breaks loose.”

