Farmers in South have started harvesting maize but vendors are buying it at K400/Kg

In some parts of the southern region, farmers have started harvesting their maize, and vendors are now going to those villages to buy maize from poor farmers at lower prices.

In Mulanje district, for example, in some areas, the vendors are buying the maize at K400 per kilogramme.

This is happening at a time when hunger is still biting hard on many households.

Agriculture Analyst Gresham Kamnyamata has cautioned farmers against selling all their maize, saying there will be an extension of the lean period this year due to the prolonged dry spell, and if possible, farmers should wait and sell their produce to ADMARC.

Social commentator Francis Liyati has urged the government to speed up the process of releasing this year’s farm gate prices to protect farmers from unscrupulous vendors.

