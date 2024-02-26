Northern Malawi in darkness following power outage

Northern region has been plunged into total darkness following power outage in the region.

The power outage has also hit Kasungu.

ESCOM technicians are on the ground fixing the problem.

Escom spokesperson Kitty Chingota hopes that the power outage will be rectified before the end business on Monday.

The areas lost power supply at 8:53pm on Sunday; a development ESCOM attributes to a fault on its Salima – Nkhotakota transmission line.

“There were some poles that fell down, so we are replacing them,” said Chingota.

Chingota said a long term plan would be to replace the wooden poles with metal poles, a project they envision to finish by 2027.

“We also plan to have another line. Presently, we have one line that is supplying the north which is Salima to Nkhotakota.

“But we are planning to construct another line that will go via Kasungu,” she said.