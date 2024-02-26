Malawi Police contradicts Navicha: Says no one has reported rape allegations but other investigations ongoing

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) says no one has reported about the rape allegations during the Saturday’s political violence at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) scheduled blue parade in Lilongwe.

National Police Spokesperson, Peter Kalaya, has the media that they have recorded statements from all affected people, but none has so far made allegations of rape. Police investigations are now underway.

On Sunday, the party’s leader in parliament, Mary Navicha, alleged that some women were raped calling on police to speedily probe that.

Several stakeholders have condemned the political violence including the police. People believed to be MCP followers attacked and injured DPP followers preparing to do a parade in Lilongwe on Saturday.

