Bushiri springboards Malawi film industry: Signs a movie production deal with Nigeria’s Nkem ‘Ukwa’ Owoh

Just a year after supporting the country’s film industry with a K20 million donation to Fatsani Movie, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri—through his humanitarian arm Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF)—is at it again, this time he has signed a ‘movie production’ agreement with veteran Nigerian actor Nkem Owoh popularly known as Ukwa with an aim of exposing Malawian film industry to the world.

The deal was signed on Sunday in Lilongwe between Bushiri and Mr Owoh, a renowned figure in African film having been in the industry for more than 30 years.

Described as a historic arrangement on film production, the deal will see Malawian film actors getting the exposure they lack to penetrate to a global stage.

According to Bushiri, the deal will see Nigerian actors and filmmakers deploy their expertise and experiences in film production, acting, distribution and archiving to Malawian actors.

“I have always believed in our local movie industry. We have great and talented actors and actress that only luck exposure. I believe, we can help to fix this gap. We have to work together as Malawians to push our talents to greater heights,” stressed Bushiri.

The deal will also two teams working together to come up with their first production from April 2024 and all interested actors and actresses from Malawi will be shortly advised on how to make applications.

