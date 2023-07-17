FAWEMA introduces school competition in Lilongwe

The forum for African Women Educationalist (FAWEMA) has introduced a competition among schools that are in the rural areas in order to promote the hard working spirit.

The project is targeting 17 schools to address early pregnancies and child marriages through sharing of messages.

Speaking during a competition at Malingunde in Lilongwe on Saturday, Project Officer for Innovations in Health, Rights and Development (IHeRD), Loyce Tembo, said they initiated the project to promote interaction among the youth.

“We have introduced the competition so that the youths should share their creative ideas, and our aim is to tackle the challenges that they encounter in their daily lives,” she said.

Tembo further said the the project through competition will going to identify one winner.

Adding that the competitions will help not only the students but also the teacher as well to promote knowledge within themselves.

In those competitions, she said, the the questions that we are asking are from the life skills, and they will learn from each other.”

However Primary Education Advisor ( PEA) for Malingunde Zone, Gabriela Paliani, said the project has brought so many benefits to the learners in schools because of the activities that they do in their clubs, to return to school.

“Because these students have been oriented in their clubs, they have managed to conduct good morals, and star behaving,” she said.

Secretary for IHerD club in Malingunde, Esimy Njoka, said the project has changed their lives

“We are happy to see that we have won the trophy, and we thank FAWEMA for helping us,” she said.

The project is funded by Global Affairs Canada for a period of five years targeting 13 primary schools and four Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSS) from Malingunde zone.