Fazili hopeful of overcoming Tanzania

Coach for the Malawi Women’s National Football Team, Lovemore Fazili, says he knows how important it is to beat Tanzania in the 2022 edition of HollywoodBets Cosafa Women’s Championship this Wednesday in order to book a semi final place.

The Scorchers drew 1-1 against Botswana in their opening match in Group C last Friday before walloping Comoros 6 nil on Monday. Captain of the side, Tabitha Chawinga who plays for Inter Milan in Italy, bagged a hat trick while Fazila Chiyembekezo, Wezzie Mvula and Rose Kaviyere scored a goal each.

Both Tanzania and Malawi have 4 points in Group C because Tanzania first beat Comoros before playing out a goalless draw against Botswana on Monday. This means Malawi tops the group on goal difference followed by Tanzania. Botswana sits on third with 2 points from their two draws while Comoros anchor the group with no point.

Winner between the neighbours Tanzania and Malawi will sail through to the semis. The two sides met again last year in the finals and it is Tanzania that came out tops with a 1 nil victory. The Scorchers were then under the tutelage of Ogrieve Macnebert Kazuwa.

The two sides meet early in this year’s edition as they battle for a semi final place and coach Fazili says he is confident his charges can overcome the Twigger Stars.

“We know Tanzania. They know us too. We know their strengths and weaknesses. All these put together will help us to remind players what to do in order to beat them.

“We have a good squad that is responding well to instructions. We have to avenge what Tanzania did last year not through words but on the pitch. I am hopeful that we can do it,” remarked Fazili.

However, Tanzania, Malawi and Botswana could all end on five points. This will happen if Malawi and Tanzania draw, and Botswana beat Comoros. At this point, it will then come down to head-to-head statistics in matches among the trio to decide who gets out of the group into the semis.

