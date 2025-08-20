FCB plc supports Beit CURE Charity Golf Tourney with K20 Million

First Capital Bank (FCB) plc has boosted Beit CURE Children’s Hospital’s fundraising drive with a K20 million donation towards a Charity Golf Tournament set for September 6, 2025 at Country Club Limbe in Blantyre.

The tournament seeks to raise funds for surgeries for children with treatable disabilities.

Speaking during the cheque handover in Blantyre on Tuesday, FCB plc Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking, Nagesh Shrivastava, said the Bank is proud to be associated with the hospital’s mission.

“CURE is engaged in a very noble cause — treating not just the children but also bringing hope to their families and ultimately shaping the future of Malawi. This year alone, CURE has managed to treat 2,500 children, which is a significant contribution to our country.”

“And looking ahead, they plan to increase that number to 2,900 children next year. For us at First Capital Bank, it gives us a true sense of purpose to be associated with such a noble cause. Supporting initiatives like this aligns strongly with one of the key pillars of our CSR programme,” said Shrivastava.

Beit CURE Children’s Hospital Executive Director, Rhoda Kriek, applauded the donation, describing FCB as a long-term partner in transforming lives.

“First Capital Bank has been a loyal partner of ours for many years, consistently donating towards the cause of supporting surgeries for children with treatable disabilities. Last year, when we communicated our plans to ramp up the number of surgeries and reach more children in Malawi, they boldly stepped in to sponsor a golf tournament. This initiative is not only raising awareness but also mobilising even more funds to support life-changing surgeries for children with disabilities,” said Kriek.

The tournament is expected to bring together corporate partners and individual golfers to ‘play for a cause’.

