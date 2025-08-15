FCB powers Bankers conference with K7 million

First Capital Bank has reinforced its position as a key driver of innovation and collaboration in Malawi’s financial sector by injecting K7 million into the 2025 Bankers Lake Conference, which opened yesterday at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

FCB Head of marketing and Communications Twikale Chirwa said the conference theme ‘Facing the Future Together: The Phenomenal Power of Synergy’ is a fitting reflection of the bank’s belief that collaboration drives innovation, inclusion and sustainable growth in Malawi’s financial sector.

“At First Capital Bank, we see synergy not just as a theme, but as a strategy. The banking sector thrives when we collaborate to innovate, adapt, and deliver value for our customers and communities. Our K7 million sponsorship reflects our commitment to driving that shared progress,” said Chirwa.

First Capital Bank’s contribution is funding critical aspects of the three-day event, ensuring that delegates experience a world-class platform for dialogue on innovation, digital transformation, financial inclusion, and economic resilience.

This year’s Bankers Lake Conference is expected to produce actionable strategies to enhance the banking industry’s responsiveness to the changing needs of Malawians — a mission that First Capital Bank continues to champion.

Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) Chief Executive Officer Lyness Nkungula hailed FCB for the supporting saying it will go a long way in making the annual lake conference a success.

The Banker’s Lake Conference has become Malawi’s premier annual gathering for financial leaders, regulators, innovators, and policymakers. It provides a unique platform to address emerging industry challenges, harness opportunities, and forge partnerships that will define the future of banking.

