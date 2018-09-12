FDH Bank, Carrick promise more in next year’s golf

FDH Bank and Carrick have promised to come out bigger and better in next year’s golf event, having successfully sponsored the One-Click Golf Tournament at the country’s premier golf course of Lilongwe Golf Club (LGC) over the weekend.

A total of 86 golfers from the host club and its sister clubs graced the event, which was divided into men and ladies’ sections.

FDH Deputy Managing Director William Mpinganjira expressed satisfaction with both the golfers’ turn-up and organization of the tournament.

“We have been really greatly impressed with the response from golfers. We had 86 golfers and there were still more that wanted to participate but we could not fit them in. We are coming again next year in a bigger way,” said Mpinganjira.

Turning to business, Mpinganjira said they dubbed the competition One-Click Golf Tournament to introduce the bank’s business and personal solution known as One-Click, whereby customers can transfer cash within FDH and other banks, pay bills and transfer money to Airtel money or TNM Mpamba accounts.

Partnering the bank during the event was Carrick Wealth Limited, a financial institution headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, which dangled a $25,000 prize (About MK18 million) for any golfer getting a hole-in-one on hole number 8.

Unfortunately, the money went back into Carrick’s account as none of the 86 golfers landed into the designated hole.

Managing Director for the company Gomez Kumwenda hailed FDH for accepting to partner with his company and hinted the prize might double next year.

Lilongwe based Thandor Sibindi, who played handicap 10 emerged champion for the men category with 38 stable ford points. Trailing the champion was Thakur Mahendra, who counted out third-placed Solicitor Botha on 37 points

Mina Mkandawire, playing off handicap 20 won the ladies’ section followed by Bridget Sinthamphi.

Mkandawire described the tournament as tough, saying she never expected to win the ladies’ top prize.

