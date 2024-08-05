FDH Bank Cup semi final pairs completed- as Bullets eliminate Civo

The two semi final matches in the 2024 edition of the FDH Bank Cup will involve Karonga United and Blue Eagles on one hand and Moyale Barracks against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on the other.

This follows Blue Eagles’ 0-3 away victory against Baka City Football Club at Karonga Stadium on Sunday and a 1 nil home win by FCB Nyasa Big Bullets against Civil Service United at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on the same day.

Schumaker Kuwali scored the first goal for Blue Eagles after 9 minutes before completing a brace after 41 minutes. Paul Master scored the third goal for Blue Eagles two minutes before half time.

In Blantyre, Bullets fans had to wait for 90+5 minutes for Precious Phiri to score the only goal of the game after receiving a beautiful cut from Babatunde Adepoju.

It was a fifty-fifty affair throughout the entire 90 minutes with both sides attacking each other and defending well until referee Mercy Kayira flashed a second yellow card to Charles Mafaiti for Civil Service United after 81 minutes that forced him to go for an early shower and the visitors now started experiencing more pressure from Bullets.

Baka City coach, Kondwani Mwalweni, said he felt the officiating personnel planed a win for Blue Eagles.

“It seems it was planned by match officials to give the game to Blue Eagles. Kuwali scored from a clear foul but they allowed the goal. He also committed a foul worth a straight red card but he was only shown a yellow,” lamented Mwalweni.

Blue Eagles coach, Elia Kananji, said his charges played according to their game plan.

“As Blue Eagles we are looking forward to winning this cup and we will do all we can to achieve this,” added Kananji.

Assistant Coach for Civil Service United, Wilson Chidati, said it was so painful to concede in the dying minutes.

“It’s very painful but it’s part of the game. We didn’t utilise our chances. Bullets did in the dying minutes. It’s part of the game,” remarked Chidati.

The winning coach, Kalisto Pasuwa, said it was good to last 90 minutes without conceding.

“Our opponents were playing very well, solid in each and every department but lost concentration in the dying minutes. These are cup games. I can’t expect anything more than this from my boys. What is important is to go to the next round.

“It will be a good game against Moyale Barracks. We expect a tough match again,” remarked Pasuwa.

Bullets are the defending champions of the FDH Bank Cup.

