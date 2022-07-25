FDH Bank describe Lilongwe City Mayor’s trophy a nursery for football, netball

Malawi’s indigenous and homegrown bank, FDH Bank plc, has described the MK15 million Lilongwe City Mayor’s primary school football and netball trophy as a nursery for the two sports disciplines and pledged to continue sponsoring the trophy.

FDH Bank Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi, made the remarks on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium during the finals of the 2020 Mayor’s trophy, which, due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years, was instead played this year.

FDH Bank has, for three years now, sponsored the trophy, which involves under 14 players drawn from primary schools across the city of Lilongwe.

Mkulichi said the bank will continue with the sponsorship because it is was impressed with the standard of play in the final football game involving Kamuzu Barracks and Chiwoko primary schools and netball involving Ngwenya 2 and Kamkodola primary schools.

“In addition, this trophy keeps the youths busy, preventing them from engaging in promiscuous behaviour, which will lead them into becoming responsible adults. And this bank cherishes community and youth development, which is an opportunity for us to exercise our corporate social responsibility,” Mkulichi said.

Deputy Director of Sports in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kinna Phiri, commended FDH Bank for the initiative, saying even government is now encouraging the development of football, netball and other sports disciplines at grass root level.

Phiri, a legendary national football team player and coach, who is responsible for all community sports activities, said he had seen a lot of talent at the finals of the Mayor’s trophy, which need to be utilized in the near future.

The Mayor of the City of Lilongwe, Councilor Richard Banda, observed that sports combined with education and other life skills, can be a successful career for the youths.

He, therefore, called upon Football Association of Malawi, Netball Association of Malawi and other relevant stakeholders to support initiatives of uplifting sports at grass root level.

Kamuzu Barracks Primary School beat Chiwoko Primary School in the football finals. And, as the champions, they went away with MK600,000, among other prizes.

For being second, Chiwoko school went home with MK450,000. Kabwabwa Primary School emerged third in the football category and received MK290,000.

In the netball category, Ngwenya 2 Primary School clinched the first prize of MK500,000. Kamkodola school got MK350,000 for being second. Nankhaka Primary School emerged third and received MK200,000.

There were also various other material and individual monitory prizes.

