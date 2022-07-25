TRANSFORM Program boosts sanitation and hygiene in rural Rumphi

Communities in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwalweni in Rumphi are filled with joy and gratitude following the installation of a solar-powered piped water system in the area.

The piped water system is likely going to address waterborne diseases that wreaked havoc in 21 villages under T/A Mwalweni.

A consortium of Norwegian Church Aid and DanChurchAid (NCA/DCA Malawi) has installed the solar-powered water system through the TRANSFORM Programme.

With support from the Royal Norwegian Embassy, NCA/DCA Malawi is coordinating the Sustainable Food Systems for Rural Agriculture Transformation and Resilience (TRANSFORM) Program alongside the Development Fund of Norway (DF), and Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU).

TRANSFORM is a consortium that implements activities through several local partners such as the Anglican Church in Malawi.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Linda Mponela, a middle aged woman from Kamonyera Village, said the piped water system is a big relief to the communities.

“Our villages used to be a home for waterborne diseases because we were drinking untreated water from the stream. But that’s no longer the case today,” said Mponela.

Group Village Head (GVH) Mwagongwe disclosed that the area used to register 75 percent of waterborne diseases.

But Mwagongwe said the cases have significantly declined to almost zero percent.

“On behalf of the people from this area, I wish to thank NCA/DCA Malawi for giving us this special gift. We pledge to jealously guard it against damage,” said the chief.

NCA/DCA Malawi Communications and Relations Officer, Francis Botha, said TRANSFORM aims to improve food and nutrition security, resilience to climate change and increased income among smallholder farmers in Malawi targeting 150, 000 agriculture dependent rural households within the selected EPAs in Rumphi, Mzimba, Kasungu, Dowa and Mchinji.

Botha added that the programme utilises simple and affordable micro-drip irrigation technologies to improve nutrition for children, access to markets among others.

The consortium since commencement of the programme has introduced simple, affordable, and effective agriculture practices to ensure smallholder farmers achieve quality and quantity for their homes and the market, he said.

“TRANSFORM also implements Water, sanitation and hygiene activities in all the implementing districts,” explained Botha.

