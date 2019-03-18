FDH Bank donates K13m towards flood relief

FDH Bank has donated K13 million towards flood relief after 56 died and thousands of people were displaced due to flash floods especially in the southern part of the country last week.

Head of Human resources at FDH Bank, Crispin Chikwama said after donating the cheque and some items in Blantyre Monday that the bank is extending a heartfelt helping hand to the areas that have been affected by the floods.

“The heavy rains that took over the nation about a week ago left many families destitute as they were stripped of their belongings and now lack the simple necessities to survive. Our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in these terrible floods,” said Chikwama.

“It is always unfortunate when such disastrous events affect the livelihood of our fellow Malawians. As a bank that stands for the growth of Malawian people, we believe it is our duty to reach out to these communities and assist them in this tough time,” he added .

He said to show the Bank’s care to the communities affected by the calamity, the bank had made contributions of K3 million to Phalombe district through Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), K3 million each to Chikwawa, Nsanje through their District Councils and another K3 million to Blantyre through the Blantyre City Council.

FDH Bank on Thursday last week donated K1 million to Zomba District through Zomba City Council.

“In addition to this, the staff, management and the board of FDH Group made contributions of assorted items including clothes, bales of sugar and utensils.

“Even though these donations cannot reverse the tragedy of the floods, it is a first step towards assisting these families to get back on their feet. Above all, our hearts are with those who have been affected and FDH Bank is prepared to show our support,” said Chikwama.

ADRA Chief Executive Officer, Hastings Lancha thanked FDH Bank for the timely donation of K3 million to ADRA towards the flood relief.

“This donation will support 500 displaced households of T/A Chiwalo in Phalombe district. This assistance is part of FDH commitment towards its Corporate Social Responsibility. This support marks a new chapter of partnership between ADRA and FDH Bank in carrying out CSR.”

“The assistance will help to procure various households items like blanks, Mosquito nets, water pales, plastic sheets, pots, plates, cups, basins, and Soap and chlorine powder for the targeted 500 displaced households,” said Lancha.

Blantyre City Council Public Relations Manager Anthony Kasunda thanked FDH Bank for the gesture and asked other corporate companies and individual of goodwill to emulate the example set by FDH to support people affected by the floods.

